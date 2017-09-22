'Mad Pooper' offered year's supply of toilet paper to turn herse - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Mad Pooper' offered year's supply of toilet paper to turn herself in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (WDRB) -- A reward of sorts is being offered to a woman dubbed the "Mad Pooper." 

Charmin is offering the woman a year's supply of toilet paper, if she turns herself in. 

Video cameras in a Colorado Springs neighborhood has caught the jogger repeatedly stopping to defecate on sidewalks and yards. The story went viral with tales of upset children watching the woman use the bathroom. 

Charmin tweeted "If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we'll give her a year's supply of TP to help with her "runs" ??  #EnjoyTheGo"

Neighbors who witnessed the "Mad Pooper" in action say she knows what she's doing and even comes with napkins in her pockets. Signs have been posted in the neighborhood in hopes of embarrassing the runner and keeping her away. 

