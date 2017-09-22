Kids get a culinary education at the Schnitzelburg Community Farmers Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Schnitzelburg Community Farmers Market & Let Us Learn, Inc have come together to create "Lettuce Cook".

These non-profit organizations have a passion for children & culinary education.

"Lettuce Cook" is FREE event and opportunity for children of Kentuckiana to have a first hand experience with a farmers market, cook with local chefs, meet farmers & make new friends.

These local chefs have signed on:

Andrea Riegling - Grasshoppers & Kentucky Pot Pies

Gina Brown- Les Dame de Escouffier & Let Us Learn founder

Dallas McGarity- The Fat Lamb

Loreal Gavin- The Butcher Babe

Terrance Burbridge- Irish Rover

Sara Allgeier- Delectabites

Jared Langdon- JB Cakes

Schnitzelburg Community Farmers Market

1481 South Shelby Street

Saturday, September 30th

"Lettuce Cook" 10:30am to 12n

FREE for all Participants

Children ages 8-14

Click here to get connected to the Schnitzelburg Community Farmers Market.

Click here to get connected with Let Us Learn, Inc.

