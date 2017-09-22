Kids get a culinary education at the Schnitzelburg Community Far - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kids get a culinary education at the Schnitzelburg Community Farmers Market

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Schnitzelburg Community Farmers Market & Let Us Learn, Inc have come together to create "Lettuce Cook".

These non-profit organizations have a passion for children & culinary education.

"Lettuce Cook" is FREE event and opportunity for children of Kentuckiana to have a first hand experience with a farmers market, cook with local chefs, meet farmers & make new friends.

These local chefs have signed on:

 Andrea Riegling - Grasshoppers & Kentucky Pot Pies
 Gina Brown- Les Dame de Escouffier & Let Us Learn founder
 Dallas McGarity- The Fat Lamb
 Loreal Gavin- The Butcher Babe
 Terrance Burbridge- Irish Rover
 Sara Allgeier- Delectabites 
 Jared Langdon- JB Cakes

Schnitzelburg Community Farmers Market
1481 South Shelby Street 
Saturday, September 30th
"Lettuce Cook" 10:30am to 12n
FREE for all Participants 
Children ages 8-14

Click here to get connected to the Schnitzelburg Community Farmers Market.

Click here to get connected with Let Us Learn, Inc.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.