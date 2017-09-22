Kids get a culinary education at the Schnitzelburg Community Farmers Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Schnitzelburg Community Farmers Market & Let Us Learn, Inc have come together to create "Lettuce Cook".
These non-profit organizations have a passion for children & culinary education.
"Lettuce Cook" is FREE event and opportunity for children of Kentuckiana to have a first hand experience with a farmers market, cook with local chefs, meet farmers & make new friends.
These local chefs have signed on:
Andrea Riegling - Grasshoppers & Kentucky Pot Pies
Gina Brown- Les Dame de Escouffier & Let Us Learn founder
Dallas McGarity- The Fat Lamb
Loreal Gavin- The Butcher Babe
Terrance Burbridge- Irish Rover
Sara Allgeier- Delectabites
Jared Langdon- JB Cakes
Schnitzelburg Community Farmers Market
1481 South Shelby Street
Saturday, September 30th
"Lettuce Cook" 10:30am to 12n
FREE for all Participants
Children ages 8-14
Click here to get connected to the Schnitzelburg Community Farmers Market.
Click here to get connected with Let Us Learn, Inc.
