City to put $30 million into Butchertown soccer stadium for Louisville City FC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer is set to announce the details of a $200 million development in Butchertown that will include a stadium for Louisville City FC, the city's professional soccer team.

Fischer will hold a news conference at 1:15 pm Friday at the site.

The deal involves city taxpayers putting up $30 million for stadium, about half of which will be repaid over time, Fischer said on a recent episode of his podcast.

“Louisville City has been doing a great job on the field and off the field. This is a way the city can be a partner with them to help build that to greater heights,” Fischer said, adding that a dedicated soccer stadium is a requirement for Louisville's ambition to have a Major League Soccer franchise.

Louisville City FC has played at the Louisville Slugger Field baseball stadium during its three years in the professional United Soccer League.

Attendance has grown steadily, with crowds averaging about 8,050 this season – up from 6,840 at the same time last year and 5,335 in 2015, according to team data.

Fischer said the 40-acre stadium site -- an industrial brownfield -- is ideally situated between Butchertown, NuLu and Waterfront Park.

"It’s going to be a great front door," he said on the podcast. "It’s going to be a great look from the interstate for the city. With as much development as we’ve got going on right now -- $11 billion either underway or announced – for a piece of property so close to the central business district not to be developed is a real shame, and you’re going to see great growth there."

Fischer added that the public contribution to the development will come through tax-increment financing, in which the city and state capture new tax revenues generated in a defined area and use a chunk of it to pay for the project.

"Right now, there’s very little tax revenue being generated from the land that is there," Fischer said. "When $200 million of projects are there, think about the taxes that flow off of those -- that the city and the state never received those taxes before. So that revenue, if you will, is what helps to pay for projects like this."

The stadium will take up 15 acres, will the remaining 25 acres will be developed with "mixed uses" like restaurants, hotels and office space, Fischer said.

"So obviously NuLu and Butchertown and the central business district are hot areas right now," he said. "Waterfront Park, obviously is a great spot. So it’s that piece of land right in between all that, so I think developing all that will be quite easy.”

Tax-increment financing has been used to pay for a number of other marquee developments, including the KFC Yum! Center and the downtown Omni Hotel scheduled to open next year.

This story will be updated.

