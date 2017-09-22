Kentucky congressman offers bill to help military members who ar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky congressman offers bill to help military members who are sexual assault victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky congressman is sponsoring a bill to help members of the military who are sexual assault victims. 

Kentucky 6th District Representative Andy Barr says the problem is an epidemic.  The Republican says 1 in 5 military women and 1 in 100 men suffer some type of sexual trauma - either assault or harassment.

Barr's bill would set up 5 pilot programs around the country, including Kentucky, allowing victims of MST - or military sexual trauma - to seek treatment outside the VA system.

"This updated legislation will allow survivors of MST to seek treatment related to their injuries by a private health care provider of their choice during a three year pilot project," explained Barr. 

He added, "This legislation also commissions a study to make sure we measure the results of what direct access care can provide and that the Department of Veterans Affairs cannot provide."

Kentucky's commissioner and deputy commission of Veterans Affairs endorse Barr's bill - called the Sexual Assault Victims Empowerment - or SAVE Act.

