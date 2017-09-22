South Korean steel company opening processing center in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- One of the world's largest steel makers is bringing 60 new jobs to southern Indiana.

South Korea's Posco spent $19 million to build a new wire rod processing center at the Port of Indiana - Jeffersonville. The company makes steel wire for automotive parts.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was among those invited to the opening. He says Posco was attracted to two of Indiana's biggest assets including the skilled workforce and the port system located on the Ohio River.

This is Posco's second processing plant in the U.S.

