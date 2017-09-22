Trump administration scraps Obama-era campus sexual assault rule - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trump administration scraps Obama-era campus sexual assault rules

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Trump administration announced Friday that it's scrapping rules about campus sexual assaults.

The rules date back to the Obama administration, and require colleges to investigate reports of sexual assault, even if the assault was not reported to police.

Supporters of those rules say they protect sexual assault victims and force colleges to respond to issues on campus.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says the rules were unfairly skewed against the students accused of assault. She's placed temporary guidelines in place while the Education Department gathers comments and comes up with new rules.

