Mother of 2 children killed in Henryville train crash charged in their deaths

Kentucky State Police encourages parents to be alert and ask their children questions.More >>
Kentucky State Police encourages parents to be alert and ask their children questions.More >>
The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.More >>
The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.More >>
The Kentucky Attorney General's Office says he gave the teen housing and a cell phone -- and he got money from the prostitution transactions.More >>
The Kentucky Attorney General's Office says he gave the teen housing and a cell phone -- and he got money from the prostitution transactions.More >>
It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday at Stephan Drive and Dixie Highway.More >>
It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday at Stephan Drive and Dixie Highway.More >>
Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.More >>
Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.More >>
When the victim yelled for him to stop, the suspect allegedly replied, "That wasn't me!"More >>
When the victim yelled for him to stop, the suspect allegedly replied, "That wasn't me!"More >>
The items police recovered and the charges the suspects face.More >>
The items police recovered and the charges the suspects face.More >>
5-year-old Adalynn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch were killed June 28.More >>
5-year-old Adalynn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch were killed June 28.More >>
Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.More >>
Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.More >>
According to an arrest report, it happened at the Kroger at the corner of Hubbards Lane and Westport Road.More >>
According to an arrest report, it happened at the Kroger at the corner of Hubbards Lane and Westport Road.More >>
The Kentucky Attorney General's Office says he gave the teen housing and a cell phone -- and he got money from the prostitution transactions.More >>
The Kentucky Attorney General's Office says he gave the teen housing and a cell phone -- and he got money from the prostitution transactions.More >>
The way investigators tracked alleged fraudulent purchases to 20-year-old Bioncia Mitchell.More >>
The way investigators tracked alleged fraudulent purchases to 20-year-old Bioncia Mitchell.More >>
The time Marcus Threatt, Junior will have to serve for the crime.More >>
The time Marcus Threatt, Junior will have to serve for the crime.More >>
Officer Joe Hoskins claims the money was accidentally transferred because his social security number is associated with both his personal account, and the league's.More >>
Officer Joe Hoskins claims the money was accidentally transferred because his social security number is associated with both his personal account, and the league's.More >>