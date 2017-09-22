Mother of 2 children killed in Henryville train crash charged in their deaths

When the victim yelled for him to stop, the suspect allegedly replied, "That wasn't me!"

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The mother of two children who died in a southern Indiana train crash is now charged with their deaths.

Court documents show Ericka Fouch faces two felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, two felony counts of causing a death when operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.

5-year-old Adalynn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch were killed June 28, when the SUV they were riding in was hit by a train on State Road 160 in Henryville. Ericka Fouch, who was driving the SUV, suffered serious injuries and required surgery following the crash.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull says a blood sample drawn at the scene shows Ericka Fouch had Nordiazepam, amphetamine, meth-amphetamine and THC or marijuana in her system. Court documents show she admitted to taking drugs an hour before the accident.

Investigators examined video from the CSX train, which shows the SUV driven by Fouch did not stop before it hit the train. Video and audio show the train was blowing its horn, as it approached the flashing railroad intersection.

There are no railroad crossing arms at the intersection where the train collision happened. Neighbors said at the time of the crash that the crossing needs more than just lights to warn drivers when a train is approaching.

This story will be updated.

