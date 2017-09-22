Metro Louisville announces new policy defining LMPD's relationsh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Louisville announces new policy defining LMPD's relationship with ICE

Posted:
Photo courtesy: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Photo courtesy: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is adopting a new policy that will define when and how it will assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

According to a news release from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, the new policy was announced by the mayor and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, and follows a discussion between Conrad and ICE officials.

"Under the new policy, whenever immigration officials call to request assistance from Metro Police, a commanding officer will handle the call, assess what level of help, if any, is appropriate, and join officers to the scene if they are dispatched," the news release states.

The mayor's office outlines only three instances in which officers will be dispatched:

1) When there is a criminal warrant, other than a warrant related to immigration status;
2) When a crime has occurred, or is in the process of occurring;
3) In an emergency situation, when there is "a clear public danger."

"Police will not respond to requests to assist ICE in enforcing federal laws, such as knocking on doors to clear a house or apartment," the news release states.

The new policy follows a report from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting that LMPD assisted ICE officials 23 times during a six-month period. The mayor's office says the new policy was designed to ensure, "an extra layer of scrutiny by a commanding officer, and greater transparency in handling such calls."

Metrosafe dispatchers will be trained to contact a commanding officer -- and the calls between the commanding officer and ICE officials will be recorded, "to ensure ultimate transparency," according to the news release.

"LMPD enforces local laws, and we leave federal enforcement to federal agencies," Chief Conrad said in a statement included with the release. "When people need help, they need to know they can call us to help them."

Earlier this month, Chief Conrad expressed hesitation about the idea of LMPD officers assisting ICE officials with so-called "knock-and-talk" runs.

"We're not going to go up and knock on a door .... so we can deal with an immigration issue," Conrad had said. "We don't have the authority to do that. We don't have any interest in doing that."

