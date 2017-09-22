LMPD looking for suspects in string of car break-ins - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD looking for suspects in string of car break-ins

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking the public for help identifying thieves who have been breaking into cars. 

Louisville Metro Police believes a highly organized theft ring is busting windows of cars and making off with what's inside.

The thefts have been reported primarily in the LMPD 1st Division, which includes downtown along with Butchertown, Phoenix Hill, Portland, and the Russell neighborhoods. 

Investigators say the group has already taken purses, a firearm and multiple credit cards. The credit cards were used at various Kroger locations around Louisville. 

Police are asking for help identifying the suspects.  Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at  502-574-LMPD (5673). 

