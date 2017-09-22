UPDATE: LMPD spokesman says officers involved in Thursday evenin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: LMPD spokesman says officers involved in Thursday evening crash 'doing fine'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department says two LMPD officers involved in a crash Thursday night are "doing fine."

Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesman, says one of the officers was treated and released Thursday night. The other was kept overnight for observation, but is scheduled to be released Friday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday at Stephan Drive and Dixie Highway, between Pages Lane and Stonestreet Road.

The third division officers were in an LMPD cruiser traveling southbound, responding to an overdose call at the time of the crash. One officer suffered a head injury, and the other was being treated for an arm injury.

Police say the man in the other vehicle was also being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

