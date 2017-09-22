World's largest potluck coming to Louisville October 1

The time Marcus Threatt, Junior will have to serve for the crime.

The time Marcus Threatt, Junior will have to serve for the crime.

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office says he gave the teen housing and a cell phone -- and he got money from the prostitution transactions.

Mayor Greg Fischer is set to announce the details of a $200 million development in Butchertown that will include a stadium for Louisville City FC, the city's professional soccer team.

Kentucky State Police encourages parents to be alert and ask their children questions.

Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The worlds largest potluck is coming to Louisville.

The Big Table event will be held will be held at Iroquois Park on Sunday, October 1 from 5-7 p.m. People are encouraged to bring a dish that reflects something about themselves.

The event is hosted by We are Louisville with support from the Global Human Project and the Louisville office for globalization. Organizers are hoping to attract people from all parts of the world who arrive as strangers and leave as friends.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says "We are inviting people from all over our city and all over the world to sit and eat together, to welcome immigrants and to connect with each other."

He adds that "it's important for us to recognize the importance of being a global city. It's important for us to welcome immigrants to our community as well."

Organizers hope to have 2,000 people join in. And they are still looking for table hosts to welcome people and guide the conversations.



If interested in attending, you're strongly encouraged to register online. CLICK HERE.

