Metro Corrections 'unresponsive' inmate dies at University Hospi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections 'unresponsive' inmate dies at University Hospital

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections died on Friday, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Authorities say the inmate was found "unresponsive" Friday morning inside a Metro Corrections medical housing unit. Medical personnel and EMS were contacted and immediately began treating the inmate, according to the news release.

The inmate was then transported via ambulance to University Hospital, where the inmate was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say they are withholding the inmate's identity until his or her family can be notified -- but they will say that the inmate was booked into Metro Corrections on May 19, on charges of possession of a controlled substance (opiates), and criminal trespass.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit is investigating, according to the news release, and the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Professional Standards Unit is also reviewing the case.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.