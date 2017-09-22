Best Plays of the Week -- Week 6 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

    Tom Lane's Play -- Providence's Mario Convenuto took a pitch in the backfield and threw it to Zach Meiman for a 52-yard touchdown.
    John Lewis' Play -- Kentucky Country Day's Josh Lifson leaped for a spectacular one-handed grab that led to a field goal.
    Mike Lacett's Play -- Iroquois' Cory Foster kept it himself and hit the sideline en route to an eight-yard touchdown run.
    Katie George's Play -- Eastern's swung it to Charles Morris, who completed the trick play with a 48-yard touchdown to Bryce Williams.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 6 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.

Tom Lane's Play: Providence's Mario Convenuto took a pitch in the backfield and threw it to Zach Meiman for a 52-yard touchdown.

John Lewis' Play: Kentucky Country Day's Josh Lifson leaped for a spectacular one-handed grab that led to a field goal.

Mike Lacett's Play: Iroquois' Cory Foster kept it himself and hit the sideline en route to an eight-yard touchdown run.

Katie George's Play: Eastern's swung it to Charles Morris, who completed the trick play with a 48-yard touchdown to Bryce Williams.

Mike's play, a 75-yard kickoff return by Silver Creek's Dylan Witt, won last week with 57 percent of the vote.

Watch each play in the video player above and cast your vote. Check back throughout the week to see which play took home the crown in Week 6.

