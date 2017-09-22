Best Plays of the Week -- Week 6

Tom Lane's Play -- Providence's Mario Convenuto took a pitch in the backfield and threw it to Zach Meiman for a 52-yard touchdown.

John Lewis' Play -- Kentucky Country Day's Josh Lifson leaped for a spectacular one-handed grab that led to a field goal.

Mike Lacett's Play -- Iroquois' Cory Foster kept it himself and hit the sideline en route to an eight-yard touchdown run.