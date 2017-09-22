Not home? Walmart wants to walk in and stock your fridge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Not home? Walmart wants to walk in and stock your fridge

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart is testing a new service that lets a delivery person walk into your home when you're not there to drop off packages or put groceries in the fridge.

The retailer says the service is for busy families that don't have time to stop at a store. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company is testing it with a small group of tech-savvy Walmart.com shoppers in California's Silicon Valley who have internet-connected locks.

The delivery person is given a one-time code to open the door. Walmart says customers will get an alert on their smartphones when someone enters. The company posted a video on YouTube showing how the service works.

Brick-and-mortar retailers, facing increasing competition from online retail giant Amazon, have been working to make online orders easier for shoppers. Wal-Mart Stores Inc., for example, recently teamed up with Google to offer voice-activated shopping.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.