VP Pence confirms President Trump will come to Indiana next week - WDRB 41 Louisville News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump will be in Indiana next week. 

Fox 59 reports that Pence told a rally in Anderson, Indiana on Friday that the president will be in Indianapolis on Wednesday. 

Pence is on a campaign-style swing through the state promoting the Trump agenda on military preparedness, coal and health care. 

The visits by both Pence and Trump are seen as a continuing effort to woo and pressure Indiana Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly to get on board with Republican's tax plans.

Donnelly is one of three vulnerable Senate Democrats up for re-election in 2018 who represent states Trump won. But so far Donnelly has been coy about whether Republicans can persuade him.

