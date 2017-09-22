Bloomington, Ind. man says he took ax to truck in effort to 'deal with' man's drug abuse

The time Marcus Threatt, Junior will have to serve for the crime.

The time Marcus Threatt, Junior will have to serve for the crime.

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office says he gave the teen housing and a cell phone -- and he got money from the prostitution transactions.

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office says he gave the teen housing and a cell phone -- and he got money from the prostitution transactions.

Mayor Greg Fischer is set to announce the details of a $200 million development in Butchertown that will include a stadium for Louisville City FC, the city's professional soccer team.

Mayor Greg Fischer is set to announce the details of a $200 million development in Butchertown that will include a stadium for Louisville City FC, the city's professional soccer team.

Kentucky State Police encourages parents to be alert and ask their children questions.

Kentucky State Police encourages parents to be alert and ask their children questions.

Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.

Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man admits he took an ax to a stranger's truck, but he says he had a good reason.

Dante Jewell says he's fed up with drugs in his Bloomington, Indiana, neighborhood.

"I saw a needle go into the driver's arm, and I was like, 'Ohhh no, this has gone too much, too far, too many times. I've got to deal with this,'" Jewell said.

Jewell says he originally planned to just confront the man on Tuesday night, but the confrontation quickly went from verbal to violent. Jewell says the man swung at him with the hand that had the needle in it.

That's when he says he grabbed his ax, and swung at the man's car, hitting the truck and driver's side mirror. The blows were enough to break Jewell's ax.

"I will admit though, I may have overreacted," he said. "I probably should have just scared the man into his vehicle and then left it alone at that point. But when you see a used needle coming your way it becomes about survival."

Bloomington police have not filed any charges in this case.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.