South Korean steel company opens new facility in Jeffersonville

5-year-old Adalynn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch were killed June 28.More >>
5-year-old Adalynn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch were killed June 28.More >>
Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.More >>
Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.More >>
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Kentucky State Police encourages parents to be alert and ask their children questions.More >>
Kentucky State Police encourages parents to be alert and ask their children questions.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer is set to announce the details of a $200 million development in Butchertown that will include a stadium for Louisville City FC, the city's professional soccer team.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer is set to announce the details of a $200 million development in Butchertown that will include a stadium for Louisville City FC, the city's professional soccer team.More >>
The Kentucky Attorney General's Office says he gave the teen housing and a cell phone -- and he got money from the prostitution transactions.More >>
The Kentucky Attorney General's Office says he gave the teen housing and a cell phone -- and he got money from the prostitution transactions.More >>
The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.More >>
The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.More >>
The time Marcus Threatt, Junior will have to serve for the crime.More >>
The time Marcus Threatt, Junior will have to serve for the crime.More >>