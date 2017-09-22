After less than 2 years in business, the museum in Muhammad Ali' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

After less than 2 years in business, the museum in Muhammad Ali's boyhood home closes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The museum made of Muhammad Ali's childhood home in west Louisville has closed.

The developer of the museum the pink house off Grand Avenue is "currently closed for business." It just opened in May of 2016 to great fanfare, but in the months after, organizers warned of slow crowds and financial troubles. 

Officials with the museum said in May of this year that it had asked the city of Louisville to step in and help. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said at the time that it was important that museum stay open. 

The city budgeted $50,000 to last year to help the project, but one of the developers, George Bochetto, said he and his partners turned down that money because it was not a long-term solution

This story will be updated.

