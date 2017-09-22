SUNDAY EDITION | Questions linger as 'horrendous' murder of 7-year-old heads to trial

Arena authorities announced the cancellation Saturday morning.More >>
Arena authorities announced the cancellation Saturday morning.More >>
Kentucky had all the momentum, but Florida came storming at the finish to extend its winning streak over the Wildcats to 31 years.More >>
Kentucky had all the momentum, but Florida came storming at the finish to extend its winning streak over the Wildcats to 31 years.More >>
It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pawtuxet Court.More >>
It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pawtuxet Court.More >>
5-year-old Adalynn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch were killed June 28.More >>
5-year-old Adalynn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch were killed June 28.More >>
The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.More >>
The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.More >>
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.More >>
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.More >>
Human remains found on Diamond Island in Henderson County in Aug. 2016 have been identified as a missing 26-year-old Indiana man.More >>
Human remains found on Diamond Island in Henderson County in Aug. 2016 have been identified as a missing 26-year-old Indiana man.More >>
Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.More >>
Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.More >>
Attorneys Jon Fleischaker and Jeremy Rogers say the subpoena, issued by a Jefferson County grand jury at the request of a prosecutor and the Louisville Metro Police Department, is “unreasonable and oppressive, meant “simply to harass WDRB” and the man interviewed for the story.More >>
Attorneys Jon Fleischaker and Jeremy Rogers say the subpoena, issued by a Jefferson County grand jury at the request of a prosecutor and the Louisville Metro Police Department, is “unreasonable and oppressive, meant “simply to harass WDRB” and the man interviewed for the story.More >>
Todd Shaw, who previously worked with LMPD for more than 20 years before retiring as a sergeant, is accused of helping Kenneth Betts, one of two officers charged with committing sexual abuse of teens while with the department’s Explorer program.More >>
Todd Shaw, who previously worked with LMPD for more than 20 years before retiring as a sergeant, is accused of helping Kenneth Betts, one of two officers charged with committing sexual abuse of teens while with the department’s Explorer program.More >>
Video from a police cruiser dash camera shows Louisville Metro Police arrest and use of stun gun against Louis BriggsMore >>
Video from a police cruiser dash camera shows Louisville Metro Police arrest and use of stun gun against Louis BriggsMore >>
Seum, the son of Sen. Dan Seum, a Fairdale Republican and the Senate GOP caucus chairman, argues he was not given an opportunity to respond to the allegations and there was no "proper" investigation, according to the suit.More >>
Seum, the son of Sen. Dan Seum, a Fairdale Republican and the Senate GOP caucus chairman, argues he was not given an opportunity to respond to the allegations and there was no "proper" investigation, according to the suit.More >>
WDRB will ask a judge to dismiss the subpoena, arguing it is a First Amendment violation to force the station to turn over materials gathered for a story, which could include confidential sources or information the station does not want to disclose.More >>
WDRB will ask a judge to dismiss the subpoena, arguing it is a First Amendment violation to force the station to turn over materials gathered for a story, which could include confidential sources or information the station does not want to disclose.More >>
Asked if police were incorrect in obtaining a search warrant on WDRB, Chief Steve Conrad said the information the station has may be “critical” to the investigation and he didn’t “have a problem with that being done.”More >>
Asked if police were incorrect in obtaining a search warrant on WDRB, Chief Steve Conrad said the information the station has may be “critical” to the investigation and he didn’t “have a problem with that being done.”More >>
WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.More >>
WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.More >>
Edward Carter claims he spent three years in jail awaiting trial because of a “profoundly shoddy” investigation by Kentucky State Police Officer Jason Newby, who concealed facts, “fabricated conclusions” and falsely charged him with murder, according to the suit filed in U.S. District Court.More >>
Edward Carter claims he spent three years in jail awaiting trial because of a “profoundly shoddy” investigation by Kentucky State Police Officer Jason Newby, who concealed facts, “fabricated conclusions” and falsely charged him with murder, according to the suit filed in U.S. District Court.More >>