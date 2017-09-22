Annual 'Rock the Rocks' party to benefit Falls of the Ohio - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Annual 'Rock the Rocks' party to benefit Falls of the Ohio

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Falls of the Ohio Foundation is inviting the community out to its annual party next weekend that benefits the state park.

The 13th annual Rock the Rocks on Saturday will celebrate Cuban culture for this year's Havana Nights theme. The evening will include a Cuban buffet, a live band, fossil stroll, a look at the new exhibits and silent auction.

Proceeds will benefit the Falls of the Ohio Foundation's educational projects, including its new orientation film that will be released in 2018.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in Cuban attire or dress casually for the outdoors. 

Tickets are $75 or $600 for a table of eight. To sign up, click here or call (812) 283-4999.

The event is Saturday, September 30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Interpretive Center located at 201 West Riverside Drive.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.