Saturday's Kentucky football game sold out as Cats look to break 30-year drought against Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charles Long found his spot, got the blue and white flag flying high and has the grill and tap ready to go for tailgating. 

"Other than winning, (tailgating) is the most important," Long said. "It's a great atmosphere to get together with friends and people you don't even know," Long said.

When the anticipation surrounding a game involving his Cats is this big, he knows he has to take in every second. He's certainly not the only one. 

"It will be all blue, and it will be all 'C-A-T-S, Cats, Cats, Cats,'" Long said.

On Friday, it seemed like every inch of the parking lot outside Kroger Field was already claimed by tents and trailers from UK faithful.  

It makes some sense. The game against Florida always has a lot of hype, and this year, Stephen Johnson and his Kentucky team have some real momentum. 

"Out of momentum comes confidence, and I think we're a really confident group, and we believe we can get it done," said Guy Ramsey with UK Athletics.

Tickets are sold out for the first time in years. Taking the win, according to experts, is a very real possibility for UK. 

A victory against Florida hasn't happened since November of 1986. If it happens, you'd have to imagine the pandemonium would be about as big as that 2007 win over LSU.

"We've got a shot," Long said.

UK Athletics recommends getting to Kroger Field early Saturday because wait times could get long with the amount of people expected.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. 

