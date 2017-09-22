Inaugural Bourbon and Beyond festival begins Saturday at Champio - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Inaugural Bourbon and Beyond festival begins Saturday at Champions Park

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The tents are up and the stage is set for one of Louisville's largest festivals.

Promoters of the inaugural Bourbon and Beyond are calling it an all-in-one festival featuring some of the top names in bourbon, food and music.

Mayor Greg Fischer said the real rock star of this weekend's history-making event is "bourbon-ism."

"We formed the bourbon and local food work group in 2014 and said, 'Let's dream. Let's talk about where we can take this and try to promote tourism and try to promote economic development while we, frankly, enjoy the good life through spirits and good food,'" Fischer said.

Some of music's legendary rockers will take the stage this weekend: Stevie Nicks, the Steve Miller Band and Eddie Vedder.

It all kicks off at Champions Park on River Road on Saturday.

