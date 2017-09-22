LMPD hopes to improve communication gap with local deaf community

Molly Dattilo was just 23, when she went missing in 2004.

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office says he gave the teen housing and a cell phone -- and he got money from the prostitution transactions.

Mayor Greg Fischer is set to announce the details of a $200 million development in Butchertown that will include a stadium for Louisville City FC, the city's professional soccer team.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Kentucky State Police encourages parents to be alert and ask their children questions.

KSP says teens are hiding drugs and alcohol in plain sight

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.

Police say woman admitted to stealing iPhone 8 while employed at UPS

Mother of 2 children killed in Henryville train crash charged in their deaths

LMPD wants improve communication between police officers and the local deaf community.

"There has been a (communication) gap, and I hope we can close that gap real soon," Officer John Keeling said.

That's why LMPD hosted Deaf Night Out on Friday. Interpreters were on hand for questions and answers, like what deaf people should do when they encounter police and how police can act to help them feel more comfortable.

"We have very serious concerns," said Julie, who is deaf. "They need to listen to us. We have to listen to them at the same time and be a partnership."

This week, a deaf man was fatally shot by police in Oklahoma City. Julie, who didn't want her last name used, said the incident prompts fear in the local deaf community.

"We have good and bad cops," she said. "Most police officers are good, but they just don't know how to communicate with deaf people or deal with them. That's the problem."

Keeling said LMPD wants to avoid tragedy by learning more about deaf culture.

"We don't want them to fear us," Keeling said.

Right now, not all officers on the street know how to interact with them, Keeling said.

"The number one thing we need to do is to push for at least a block of instruction during the training phases so these new officers know what to expect," he said.

Keeling hopes the department will provide more interpreters at the street level. For now, it's finding more common ground to communicate.

