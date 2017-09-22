LMPD hopes to improve communication gap with local deaf communit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD hopes to improve communication gap with local deaf community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

LMPD wants improve communication between police officers and the local deaf community.

"There has been a (communication) gap, and I hope we can close that gap real soon," Officer John Keeling said.

That's why LMPD hosted Deaf Night Out on Friday. Interpreters were on hand for questions and answers, like what deaf people should do when they encounter police and how police can act to help them feel more comfortable.

"We have very serious concerns," said Julie, who is deaf. "They need to listen to us. We have to listen to them at the same time and be a partnership."

This week, a deaf man was fatally shot by police in Oklahoma City. Julie, who didn't want her last name used, said the incident prompts fear in the local deaf community.

"We have good and bad cops," she said. "Most police officers are good, but they just don't know how to communicate with deaf people or deal with them. That's the problem."

Keeling said LMPD wants to avoid tragedy by learning more about deaf culture.

"We don't want them to fear us," Keeling said.

Right now, not all officers on the street know how to interact with them, Keeling said.

"The number one thing we need to do is to push for at least a block of instruction during the training phases so these new officers know what to expect," he said.

Keeling hopes the department will provide more interpreters at the street level. For now, it's finding more common ground to communicate.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

