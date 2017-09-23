Texas teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Texas teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Posted: Updated:
Sara D'Spain (Image Courtesy: Fox News) Sara D'Spain (Image Courtesy: Fox News)

(FOX NEWS) -- A high school teacher in Texas accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been arrested.

Sara Kathryn D'Spain is one of two teachers in Kerrville who have been under investigation for alleged improper contact a student, the San Antonio Express-News reported. The investigation involving the second teacher is still underway, police told the newspaper.

D’Spain, who was released from jail after posting a $35,000 bond, was placed on administrative leave last week along with the other teacher, the report said.

"These allegations are of behaviors that will not be tolerated in our school district and that are not indicative of our faculty and staff," Superintendent Mark J. Foust told the Express-News.

D’Spain could serve serious prison time, and a hefty fine if convicted, San Antonio's WOAI-TV reported.

Since the 2010 fiscal year, Texas authorities have investigated more than 1,500 allegations of improper relationships between teachers and students, the Express-News reported.

In May, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law legislation that requires principals to report to district superintendents if a teacher is terminated or resigns after being accused of an improper relationship with a student.

The law, which took effect Sept. 1, increases the penalty for superintendents who don't report such misconduct and revokes the teaching certificates of teachers who are found to be registered sex offenders, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.