Mary J. Blige concert at KFC Yum! Center canceled

Mary J. Blige concert at KFC Yum! Center canceled

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A concert that was to be given by R&B superstar Mary J. Blige at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday night has been cancelled.

Arena authorities announced the cancellation Saturday morning.

Officials say tickets bought through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

Other purchased tickets need to be returned to their original point of purchase to be fully refunded.

Fans who purchased tickets at the Yum! Center box office will be able to return their tickets during regular business hours Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

No reason was given for why the show was canceled.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

