Louisville wide receiver Jaylen Smith will not play in Saturday game due to wrist injury

Jaylen Smith (Image Courtesy: gocards.com) Jaylen Smith (Image Courtesy: gocards.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – U of L wide receiver Jaylen Smith will not play in Saturday's game against Kent State because of a wrist injury.

Head coach Bobby Petrino issued the announcement Saturday morning.

Smith, a junior, has lead the Cards with 22 receptions for 379 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the first three games of the year.

The Cards will host Kent State at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Kickoff time is scheduled for noon.

