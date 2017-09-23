RAW VIDEO | U of L head coach Bobby Petrino, players talk about - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | U of L head coach Bobby Petrino, players talk about 42-3 win over Kent State

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Head coach Bobby Petrino addressed the media Saturday after Louisville's 42-3 win over Kent State at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. 

The Cards went into the game as the 44-point favorite, but without wide receiver Jaylen Smith. Petrino said the junior had suffered a wrist injury and would not play. 

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above and tune to WDRB News at 10 p.m. and WDRB.com for full coverage from the game. 

