BOZICH | Post-Snap Read: Pass debuts as Louisville thumps Kent State, squirrel, 42-3

Rambling 42 yards for a second quarter touchdown, this squirrel outran the Kent State offense during Louisville's victory Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This is the only snapshot you need from Louisville’s 42-3 victory over Kent State Saturday afternoon at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium:

Play stopped with about 4 minutes left in the first half. Players from both teams huddled on the sidelines. They ignored their coaches. They stared at the video board. Nobody moved. Nobody was injured. Everybody cheered.

A squirrel trickled on to the field not from the Louisville bench. He found a comfortable and toasty spot around the 42-yard line. He parked.

Slick The Squirrel did not move.

Fans and players roared. This ball game was already over. Louisville was ahead, 21-0, locked into cruise control.

Assured that he had everybody’s attention, Slick the Squirrel performed. He rambled toward the north end zone, moving in slow bursts until he approached the 20. Smelling glory, he accelerated, racing through the red zone for the score.

At that point, Slick had outrushed the visitors, who received a $1 million guarantee check for their troubles.

Kent State is a proud program from the Mid-American Conference. Nick Saban is an alumnus. So is James Harrison. Ditto for Antonio Gates, Lou Holtz, Julian Edelman and Jack Lambert.

Guys like that aren’t walking through the door for 1-3 Golden Flash this season.

This game was over after one drive. Lamar Jackson found tight end Jordan Davis deep into the Kent secondary on the game’s first play. Davis made the catch and carried his prize to the Kent 6, for a 69-yard reception. Four plays later Malik Williams blasted into the end zone to give Louisville a 7-0 lead.

The Cards stretched their advantage to 21-0 by the end of the first quarter, 28-3 at halftime and 35-3 after their first second-half possession. By game’s end sizzling Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium was less than a quarter full.

Some numbers on Louisville’s victory:

1 – career touchdowns by senior receiver Javonte Bagley, who flashed 15 yards for his first TD after catching a pass from Jackson with 2:23 to play in the third quarter.

2 – Louisville starters who missed the game. Receiver Jaylen Smith was held out because of a wrist injury while tight end Micky Crum was sidelined by illness.

2 – rushing touchdowns by halfback Malik Williams, the first multiple touchdown game of his career. Williams scored from 3 and 33 yards in the first quarter, finishing with 47 yards on nine carries. He ran like the Cards’ best back between the tackles.

3 – Turnovers by Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. He threw his first interception in the second quarter and then another on the Cards’ second possession of the second half. Jackson also lost a fumble in the second quarter.

4 – Turnovers by Louisville. Receiver Josh Johnson fumbled through the endzone midway through the fourth quarter after completing a 31-yard reception from second-team quarterback Jawon Pass.

6 – NFL scouts who observed from the press box.

11 -- passing yards allowed by Louisville's defense, the fewest yards the Cards have allowed against an FBS opponent since 1979 against Wichita State.

12 – days until Louisville’s next major test, a trip to North Carolina State. The Wolfpack led Florida State, 20-16, in the fourth quarter at Tallahassee. Louisville will host Murray State next Saturday before traveling to Raleigh.

13 – yards gained by freshman cornerback Russ Yeast on his first career punt return.

42 – final Las Vegas point spread on the game, so the Cards failed to cover.

88 – touchdowns Jackson is responsible either for passing or running during his career at Louisville, eclipsing Chris Redman’s school record 87. Jackson earned the record Saturday by running for one touchdown and passing for two. Number 88 arrived on the 15-yard strike to Bagley.

180 – minutes Kent has played this season against FBS opponents without scoring a touchdown.

333 – yards accounted for by Jackson, who completed 18 of 22 throws for 299 yards and also ran eight times for 34 yards.

41,812 – Announced crowd, about 76 percent of capacity and a decline of 13,776 from the raucous Clemson crowd a week earlier.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.