BOZICH | Post-Snap Read: Pass debuts as Louisville thumps Kent State, squirrel, 42-3

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.More >>
Is this the year Kentucky stops its 30-game losing slide against Florida? A split decision from Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford, who make their UK, U of L, IU, WKU and Purdue picks.More >>
Despite Kentucky's 3-0 start and Louisville's stumble against Clemson last Saturday, the Cardinals remain favored when they play the Wildcats at Kroger Field Nov. 25.More >>
Pleasure Ridge Park begins a tough three-game stretch by hosting St. Xavier Friday night as both teams chase Trinity for the top spot in the WDRB High School Football Top 10.More >>
Purdue has not won more than three games since 2012. After three games this season, ESPN has upgraded its win forecast for Jeff Brohm's first Purdue team to 5.7.More >>
Kentucky's NBA Draft Top 10 streak on the line? Thoughts on David Johnson and Louisville; Expectations low for Indiana in Archie Miller's first season.More >>
Bobby Petrino discussed Louisville's loss to Clemson and his plans moving forward. Here is an transcript of his Monday media session.More >>
Grumbling in Louisville and anticipation in Lexington? The college football script has flipped from a year ago in the Bluegrass. Thoughts on Jeff Brohm, Mitchell Robinson and more.More >>
