LMPD officer injured accident in the Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer is recovering after an accident Saturday night in the Russell neighborhood.

MetroSafe told WDRB the accident happened at South 16th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. 

The officer was responding to a report of a shooting when the crash happened. 

Witnesses at the scene told WDRB they saw the officer run into the back of a car that appeared to be going through a green light, but did not see flashing lights or hear any sirens at the time of the crash. 

The officer and a person from the other vehicle involved were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

