Evander Holyfield's upcoming 'Real Deal Boxing' event canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Evander Holyfield's 'Real Deal Boxing' event slated to be held in Louisville this week has been canceled. 

Real Deal Sports and Entertainment made the announcement Saturday, citing "unresolved technical issues."

Advance tickets for the event, originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Hotel, were being sold for $125, $75, and $40.

"Real Deal Sports and Entertainment worked extremely hard to produce a high quality show, but unfortunately had to cancel due to factors out of their control," Chad Miller, Commissioner of the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission, said in the release. 

Those who purchased tickets can get a full refund from the original point of purchase.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. 

