Remains found in Henderson County identified as missing Evansville man

Remains found in Henderson County identified as missing Evansvil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Human remains found on Diamond Island in Henderson County in Aug. 2016 have been identified as a missing Evansville, Indiana, man. 

Kentucky State Police identified the remains Saturday as 26-year-old Randall David Austin Jr., who was reported missing by his family in late 2015. 

Officials said DNA testing helped investigators identify the remains.

The investigation into Austin's death is ongoing. 

