RAW VIDEO | Head coach Mark Stoops talks about UK's 28-27 loss to Florida

RAW VIDEO | Head coach Mark Stoops talks about UK's 28-27 loss to Florida

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- UK head coach Mark Stoops addressed the media after UK's 28-27 loss to Florida.

The Cats went into Saturday's game with a 30-year losing streak to Florida. Their last victory over the Gators was in Nov. of 1986.

You can watch the raw video of the press conference in the video player above. 

