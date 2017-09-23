14th annual 'Bark in the Park' and 'Woof Walk' held in Seneca Pa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

14th annual 'Bark in the Park' and 'Woof Walk' held in Seneca Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Seneca Park went to the dogs Saturday for the 14th annual "Bark in the Park" and "Woof Walk."

Those with four legs, and two, participated in a 5K walk and run for the Animal Care Society.

More than 40 vendors were on hand, with plenty of things for dogs and their human companions to enjoy, including Halloween costume contests and a kissing contest to determine which pooch had the best smooch.

The Animal Care Society has been around since 1985, and money raised from Saturday's event will go directly to animal care. 

"We do not receive any state of federal funds, whatsoever. We are literally survived by the community. The community is what keeps us going," Executive Director Bunny Zeller said.

Many of the animals at Bark in the Park were up for adoption.

