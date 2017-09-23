1 shot in Park DuValle neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 shot in Park DuValle neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a person was shot Saturday night in the Park DuValle neighborhood. 

MetroSafe supervisors told WDRB the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pawtuxet Court. 

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said two males were walking in 3400 block of Chauncey Avenue when shots were fired, striking one of them.

Police believe the two ran to the 1500 block of Pawtuxet Court where EMS was called. 

The gunshot victim appears to be 16 or 17 years old, Smiley said. The other male's age is unknown at this time. He complained of neck pain at the scene.

Both were conscious and alert when transported to the hospital.

There are no suspects in the case at this time. If you have any information, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. 

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.