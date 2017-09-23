Habitat for Humanity volunteers help Russell neighborhood reside - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Habitat for Humanity volunteers help Russell neighborhood residents with home repairs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Love your neighborhood." That was the theme for hundreds of people trying to make a difference in Louisville.

Saturday morning, Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville teamed up with residents of the Russell Neighborhood to work on exterior home repairs.

Hundreds pitched in to help in any way they could, from painting flower pots, to landscaping a church.

The goal was to increase pride for the area while creating a safer and healthier environment. 

This was the third neighborhood the group has worked on so far this year. 

"Thinking about how we can help neighbors take care of one another, either near or far, is kind of the way of the project," Rob Lock, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville, said.

Next year, Habitat for Humanity will build its 500th house in Metro Louisville and Oldham County.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

