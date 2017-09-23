Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards honor recipients from around the world

The museum made of Muhammad Ali's childhood home in west Louisville has closed.

The museum made of Muhammad Ali's childhood home in west Louisville has closed.

After less than 2 years in business, the museum in Muhammad Ali's boyhood home closes

After less than 2 years in business, the museum in Muhammad Ali's boyhood home closes

The 19-year-old Indiana University student became separated from his caving club on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Indiana University student became separated from his caving club on Sunday.

Indiana man locked in cave for 60 hours, forgotten by group

Indiana man locked in cave for 60 hours after being forgotten by group

The highly organized theft ring is busting out windows and making off with what's inside.

The highly organized theft ring is busting out windows and making off with what's inside.

LMPD looking for suspects in string of car break-ins

LMPD looking for suspects in string of car break-ins

Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.

Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.

Police say woman admitted to stealing iPhone 8 while employed at UPS

Police say woman admitted to stealing iPhone 8 while employed at UPS

Multiple people have allegedly been shot in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Multiple people have allegedly been shot in the Smoketown neighborhood.

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.

One dead in crash involving Louisville fire truck on Algonquin Parkway; 4 firefighters injured

One dead in crash involving Louisville fire truck on Algonquin Parkway; 4 firefighters injured

Mother of 2 children killed in Henryville train crash charged in their deaths

Mother of 2 children killed in Henryville train crash charged in their deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crowds gathered in downtown Louisville Saturday night to honor humanitarians from around the world in the name of Muhammad Ali.

The 5th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards were held at the Louisville Downtown Marriott.

Ashley Judd, Patricia Arquette, and Hill Harper were among those honored this year.

The Humanitarian of the Year Award went to HRH Princess Dr. Nisreen El-Hashemite.

Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, was at the ceremony to accept an award posthumously for her daughter.

Heyer was killed when a car plowed into her during a counter protest in Charlottesville this summer while she was protesting against neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and the KKK.

“I just can’t tell you what it means to me to have her voice spread like that. Her honored in such a way,” Bro said.

Jamillah Ali-Joyce, daughter of Muhammad Ali, said the Ali Center is honored to recognize so many people.

“It’s amazing. It’s beautiful to see how all these recipients were so, so qualified for these awards that they are getting, these awards for doing great things, and my dad has inspired so much peace and love,” Ali-Joyce said.

The ceremony also honored six people under 30 years old for their humanitarian work.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.