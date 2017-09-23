Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards honor recipients from around th - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards honor recipients from around the world

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crowds gathered in downtown Louisville Saturday night to honor humanitarians from around the world in the name of Muhammad Ali.

The 5th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards were held at the Louisville Downtown Marriott.

Ashley Judd, Patricia Arquette, and Hill Harper were among those honored this year.

The Humanitarian of the Year Award went to HRH Princess Dr. Nisreen El-Hashemite.

Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, was at the ceremony to accept an award posthumously for her daughter.

Heyer was killed when a car plowed into her during a counter protest in Charlottesville this summer while she was protesting against neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and the KKK.

“I just can’t tell you what it means to me to have her voice spread like that. Her honored in such a way,” Bro said.

Jamillah Ali-Joyce, daughter of Muhammad Ali, said the Ali Center is honored to recognize so many people.  

“It’s amazing. It’s beautiful to see how all these recipients were so, so qualified for these awards that they are getting, these awards for doing great things, and my dad has inspired so much peace and love,” Ali-Joyce said.

The ceremony also honored six people under 30 years old for their humanitarian work.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.