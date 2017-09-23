LANE | Another Heartbreaking Defeat for UK vs Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There have been blowouts and there have been some near misses and heartbreak. Add another to the latter category in the streak that won't seem to end. Florida 28 Kentucky 27. The Gators have now extended the longest current streak against the same team and the fifth longest of all time to 31 years.

After being tied at 14 at halftime, the Cats built a 27-14 lead in the fourth quarter but critical mistakes ultimately did in Kentucky. They twice left receivers uncovered for easy touchdowns, the second time allowing Freddie Swain to catch a five-yard pass from Luke Del Rio to give the Gators the lead in the final minute.

Kentucky drove beyond midfield and appeared to be in good field goal range but a holding penalty pushed UK back. An Austin MacGinnis 57-yard field goal as time expired came up just short.

Stephen Johnson finished 17-of-25 for 196 yards and three touchdowns in the defeat. The Wildcats host Eastern Michigan next Saturday.

