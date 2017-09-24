North Korea stages massive anti-US rally - WDRB 41 Louisville News

North Korea stages massive anti-US rally

Posted: Updated:

(FOX NEWS) -- Tens of thousands of North Koreans packed into Kim II Sung Square in Pyongyang on Saturday as the government staged a massive rally against President Donald Trump and the United States.

The huge crowd listened to speeches from senior officials, and a parade of marchers carried signs with slogans such as “Decisive revenge" and “Death to the American imperialists."

The rally capped two days of response to a combative speech by Trump on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

In response to recent weapons tests by North Korea and a steady stream of provocative statements from the government of Kim Jong Un, the U.S. president mocked Kim as a "Rocket Man" who was on a "suicide mission," and said the U.S. would “have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea" if forced to defend itself or its allies.

Kim responded last week by comparing Trump to a “barking dog,” Fox News reported.

Rallies like Saturday’s in Pyongyang are regular occurrences in North Korea, as part of the government’s effort to win approval from citizens, Agence France-Presse reported.

Members of the crowd voiced support for their government and criticized Trump and the United States, the news agency reported.

"Trump is a warmonger and a backstreet gangster," said Ri Il Ung, 24, a student at Pyongyang Mechanical University. "It's quite ridiculous that such a person could become a politician."

Ordinary North Koreans normally share only government-approved statements when speaking to foreign reporters, according to AFP.

