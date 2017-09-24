Michigan teacher accused of spending stolen homecoming dance money at casino

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Michigan teacher is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her school's homecoming dance and using the money at a casino.

According to Detroit station WXYZ, 29-year-old Lydia Johnson is charged with one count of embezzlement from a non-profit organization.

Johnson was a Spanish teacher at Macomb Dakota High School. She worked as the school's student activity coordinator from July of last year before being removed.

According to school officials, Johnson was responsible for ticket sales for a school homecoming dance that took place last year.

School officials say the dance generated close to $30,000, based on attendance. Johnson only deposited a total of $11,000 in the school's account.

A search of Johnson's classroom resulted in the discovery of several homecoming cash deposit envelopes that were torn open and empty. Several casino receipts were also found next to the empty envelopes.

Officials say bank records also showed cash deposits that exceeded her salary.

Authorities say Johnson oversaw the money for a trip that involved 60 parents and students. According to prosecutors, Johnson should have collected and deposited almost $13,000, but only deposited $500.

Authorities say a check of casino records revealed that Johnson spent more than $90,000 last year at a casino.

If convicted on the embezzlement charge, Johnson could face up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.