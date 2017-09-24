Raccoon hitches ride on Colorado police officer's windshield - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Raccoon hitches ride on Colorado police officer's windshield

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Colorado police officer gave a ride to an unexpected passenger while en route to the scene of an accident.

The unexpected guest was a raccoon, according to a post placed Thursday on the Colorado Springs Police Dept.'s Facebook page.

The post says the officer was "pawsitively" surprised by the furry critter.

The officer was eventually able to safely pull over.

No word yet on exactly where the officer's furry friend ended up. 

