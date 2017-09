2 new quakes shake southern Mexico, already coping with disasters

The line between winning and losing, sometimes, is painfully narrow. A handful of self-inflicted plays cost Kentucky in its latest bid to break Florida's three-decade winning streak in the series.

Kentucky wideout Charles Walker shakes two Florida defenders during a punt return in Saturday's loss. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Mother of 2 children killed in Henryville train crash charged in their deaths

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pawtuxet Court.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.

Rambling 42 yards for a second quarter touchdown, this squirrel outran the Kent State offense during Louisville's victory Saturday.

Kentucky had all the momentum, but Florida came storming at the finish to extend its winning streak over the Wildcats to 31 years.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops talks to his timeout during a timeout. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.

Gabbi Doolin and the man charged with murdering her, Timothy Madden

(CNN) -- Two more earthquakes shook southern Mexico on Saturday, further rattling a country still coming to grips with the devastation from stronger temblors earlier this month.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake Saturday morning was centered in Oaxaca state near Matias Romero, a town about 275 miles southeast of Mexico City, the US Geological Survey said. Roughly speaking, the epicenter was between the centers of this month's two more violent earthquakes -- the 7.1 magnitude temblor that hit Tuesday closer to the capital, and the 8.1 magnitude quake that struck September 8 off the southern Pacific coast, near Chiapas state.

A 4.5 magnitude quake hit Oaxaca at 7:06 p.m. ET. That temblor occurred at a depth of 8.9 kilometers, according to initial readings by USGS.

In Oaxaca, some highways and a bridge that had been damaged during the September 8 earthquake collapsed, Mexico's federal police said.

Mexico City did not appear to have sustained significant damage in the earlier and stronger of Saturday's two quakes, said the country's office of the secretary of public security.

Warning sirens sounded in Mexico City after the morning quake was detected, interrupting rescue operations at some of the dozens of buildings that collapsed from Tuesday's earthquake.

CNN video showed rescuers walking off one vast pile of rubble to more stable ground in case any shaking shifted debris further.

A 6.1 magnitude quake can produce strong shaking and considerable damage to poorly built structures and slight to moderate damage in better-constructed buildings, the USGS says.

The earlier major quakes killed hundreds of people and turned buildings into dust and debris in parts of Mexico. More than 300 people have been reported killed in Tuesday's quake; nearly 100 reportedly died in the September 8 temblor.

Search and rescue efforts in the Mexico City area could last "for at least two more weeks," Luis Felipe Puente, Mexico's civil protection coordinator, told CNN affiliate Foro TV.

"Our first phase is rescue and humanitarian aid," Puente said. "Until we are absolutely certain that there are no more people missing, we will continue our search and rescue mission."

An unaccounted number of people went to shelters around the capital after losing their homes. Schools closed indefinitely, and millions initially were without power.

A hospitalized survivor spoke to CNN about his ordeal after being trapped in rubble for 17 hours.

Martin Mendez, a locksmith, said he was working in a building when it collapsed. He said he was overwhelmed by the pain of a broken bone and worried his life-sustaining air would run out.

Three other people, he said, tumbled around or on him. One woman fell with such force his right leg was broken.

"We had to hold on," he said. The four calmed each other as the hours passed.

Rescuers would yell, "Is anyone in there alive?" but they couldn't hear the group's frantic replies.

Diana Pacheco texted her husband, told him where they were. Still no rescue.

Mendez said they feared the air would run out. But he kept his faith.

"I always believed I was going to get out alive," he said.

On Wednesday morning, they were pulled out.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.