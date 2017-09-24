2 new quakes shake southern Mexico, already coping with disasters

Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.More >>
Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.More >>
Kentucky had all the momentum, but Florida came storming at the finish to extend its winning streak over the Wildcats to 31 years.More >>
Kentucky had all the momentum, but Florida came storming at the finish to extend its winning streak over the Wildcats to 31 years.More >>
Arena authorities announced the cancellation Saturday morning.More >>
Arena authorities announced the cancellation Saturday morning.More >>
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.More >>
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.More >>
It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pawtuxet Court.More >>
It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pawtuxet Court.More >>
5-year-old Adalynn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch were killed June 28.More >>
5-year-old Adalynn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch were killed June 28.More >>
The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.More >>
The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.More >>
The line between winning and losing, sometimes, is painfully narrow. A handful of self-inflicted plays cost Kentucky in its latest bid to break Florida's three-decade winning streak in the series.More >>
The line between winning and losing, sometimes, is painfully narrow. A handful of self-inflicted plays cost Kentucky in its latest bid to break Florida's three-decade winning streak in the series.More >>