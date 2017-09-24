I-265 North ramp to Old Henry Road to close for 3 weeks - WDRB 41 Louisville News

I-265 North ramp to Old Henry Road to close for 3 weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy ramp on the Gene Snyder will close Monday for three weeks. 

The I-265 North ramp, exit 29, to Old Henry Road will shut down for ramp realignment. 

The work is part of an improvement project that includes additional turn lanes at the interchange. 

Drivers are encouraged to follow a signed detour via I-265 North to KY 146, exit 30,  to I-265 South to access the ramp to Old Henry Road. 

The ramp will close at 9 a.m. Monday and is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday Oct. 16. 

