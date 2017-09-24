Seymour, Indiana Family thanks officers who saved boy from drown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Seymour, Indiana Family thanks officers who saved boy from drowning

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) – The family of a toddler saved from a pool seconds before drowning was able to meet the officers who saved him.

Sunday, more than 100 friends and family gathered at the VFW in Seymour, Indiana, to support little Maddie.

The 23-month-old remains in the hospital with brain damage after being found floating in a family pool back in August after another child had accidentally left a back door open. Other children noticed Maddie getting into the pool and that is when they rain inside to get their mom, who was taking care of Maddie’s twin sister.

“They don’t consider themselves heroes but we just want to let you know that because of you guys being at the right place at the right time our Maddie is here with us,” said Maddie’s Grandma Shamra Terry, as she presented awards to two members of the Seymour Police Department during the fundraiser.

Officer Seth Safe and Sgt. Brandon White responded to Maddie’s home Aug. 13 when they just happened to be patrolling the area.

They immediately jumped into action.

“From the time we cleared the fence when the mother yelled for us to the time we were in the car was about 10 seconds,” Sgt. White said. “Carrying him in my arms and putting him in the truck and us racing to the hospital ... I expected the worst.”

The drive to the hospital took less than two minutes, and Maddie was already turning blue.

Sunday there was a silent auction, bake sale, face painting, and plenty of food – all the items donated and the proceeds going towards Maddie’s future treatments. He will soon go to a hospital in Cincinnati to receive Hyperbaric Oxygen treatment to help promote brain regrowth.

The cost for three months of treatment is $24,000.

Maddie’s family says support and prayers have come in from around the world from as far away as Australia.

“It could have been anyone but they knew what they were doing and they were there so I am very thankful for that,” Maddie’s mom, Christeen Elicio said.

Before heading off to Cincinnati for treatment, Maddie is expected to come home for a few days on Wednesday - just in time to celebrate his second birthday with his twin sister.

