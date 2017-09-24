Seymour, Indiana Family thanks officers who saved boy from drowning

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pawtuxet Court.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.

Rambling 42 yards for a second quarter touchdown, this squirrel outran the Kent State offense during Louisville's victory Saturday.

The line between winning and losing, sometimes, is painfully narrow. A handful of self-inflicted plays cost Kentucky in its latest bid to break Florida's three-decade winning streak in the series.

Kentucky had all the momentum, but Florida came storming at the finish to extend its winning streak over the Wildcats to 31 years.

Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) – The family of a toddler saved from a pool seconds before drowning was able to meet the officers who saved him.

Sunday, more than 100 friends and family gathered at the VFW in Seymour, Indiana, to support little Maddie.

The 23-month-old remains in the hospital with brain damage after being found floating in a family pool back in August after another child had accidentally left a back door open. Other children noticed Maddie getting into the pool and that is when they rain inside to get their mom, who was taking care of Maddie’s twin sister.

“They don’t consider themselves heroes but we just want to let you know that because of you guys being at the right place at the right time our Maddie is here with us,” said Maddie’s Grandma Shamra Terry, as she presented awards to two members of the Seymour Police Department during the fundraiser.

Officer Seth Safe and Sgt. Brandon White responded to Maddie’s home Aug. 13 when they just happened to be patrolling the area.

They immediately jumped into action.

“From the time we cleared the fence when the mother yelled for us to the time we were in the car was about 10 seconds,” Sgt. White said. “Carrying him in my arms and putting him in the truck and us racing to the hospital ... I expected the worst.”

The drive to the hospital took less than two minutes, and Maddie was already turning blue.

Sunday there was a silent auction, bake sale, face painting, and plenty of food – all the items donated and the proceeds going towards Maddie’s future treatments. He will soon go to a hospital in Cincinnati to receive Hyperbaric Oxygen treatment to help promote brain regrowth.

The cost for three months of treatment is $24,000.

Maddie’s family says support and prayers have come in from around the world from as far away as Australia.

“It could have been anyone but they knew what they were doing and they were there so I am very thankful for that,” Maddie’s mom, Christeen Elicio said.

Before heading off to Cincinnati for treatment, Maddie is expected to come home for a few days on Wednesday - just in time to celebrate his second birthday with his twin sister.

