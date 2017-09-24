Family members of murder victims unite for National Murder Victims Remembrance Day

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pawtuxet Court.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.

Rambling 42 yards for a second quarter touchdown, this squirrel outran the Kent State offense during Louisville's victory Saturday.

The line between winning and losing, sometimes, is painfully narrow. A handful of self-inflicted plays cost Kentucky in its latest bid to break Florida's three-decade winning streak in the series.

Kentucky had all the momentum, but Florida came storming at the finish to extend its winning streak over the Wildcats to 31 years.

Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.

“Unbearable pain” is how the families of murder victims in Louisville describe what they're feeling on National Murder Victims Remembrance Day.

“My baby is gone,” Kimberly Hammond said. Hammond’s son Camden McCroskey was gunned down in 2009.

“It was my nephew, Ricky [Jones], who was killed on April 14, just five months ago,” Linda Thomas said.

Dozens of names are engraved in the Victims of Homicide Memorial Wall in Resthaven Memorial Park on Bardstown Road. That means dozens of mothers and dozens of families have lost a loved one too soon.

They gathered around the memorial Sunday afternoon on the annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims to bring awareness to the increasing number of victims in Kentucky.

“I’ve been traveling this for eight and a half years but these new mothers and children left behind, they're new to this,” Hammond said. “They have no idea what to expect.”

“We're here to be support to them and also receive the support they offer us,” Thomas said.

Jones was gunned down just five months ago and no arrests have been made.

“Ricky was smart, funny, and energetic, he had a beautiful smile,” Thomas said. “He smiled all the time.”

Jones’ death was so recent, his family hasn't put his name on the wall yet, but his mother hopes that when it's up there, it will be a quiet place for her to come talk to him. That's what Kimberly Hammond does.

“It just helps to bring you together to know you're not alone,” Hammond said. “I come here a lot. I've got his name on the wall and I've got a paver, a granite paver up there also.”

Now, these grieving mothers volunteer with Kentuckian’s Voice for Crime Victims. It's a victim’s advocate group that offers support groups and helps families during murder trials.

“If a crime is committed against us, a loved one is murdered, we lose finances, we have to take off [from work] to go to court, we have to pay for our own counseling,” President of the organization, Katherine Nichols said. “We suffer more than just the loss of someone.”

Family members say this wall and this group brings a little bit of hope during a tragedy when they're feeling hopeless.

“It’s a place where we can come and be a part of so many other families that have gone through this tragedy,” Thomas said.

If you or someone you know is the family member of someone who was murdered and would like more information about Kentuckian's Voice for Crime Victim's support groups, you can message Nichols on the KVCV Facebook page by clicking here.

