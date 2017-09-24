Family members of murder victims unite for National Murder Victi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family members of murder victims unite for National Murder Victims Remembrance Day

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

“Unbearable pain” is how the families of murder victims in Louisville describe what they're feeling on National Murder Victims Remembrance Day.

“My baby is gone,” Kimberly Hammond said. Hammond’s son Camden McCroskey was gunned down in 2009.

“It was my nephew, Ricky [Jones], who was killed on April 14, just five months ago,” Linda Thomas said.

Dozens of names are engraved in the Victims of Homicide Memorial Wall in Resthaven Memorial Park on Bardstown Road. That means dozens of mothers and dozens of families have lost a loved one too soon.

They gathered around the memorial Sunday afternoon on the annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims to bring awareness to the increasing number of victims in Kentucky.

“I’ve been traveling this for eight and a half years but these new mothers and children left behind, they're new to this,” Hammond said. “They have no idea what to expect.”

“We're here to be support to them and also receive the support they offer us,” Thomas said.

Jones was gunned down just five months ago and no arrests have been made. 

“Ricky was smart, funny, and energetic, he had a beautiful smile,” Thomas said. “He smiled all the time.”

Jones’ death was so recent, his family hasn't put his name on the wall yet, but his mother hopes that when it's up there, it will be a quiet place for her to come talk to him. That's what Kimberly Hammond does.

“It just helps to bring you together to know you're not alone,” Hammond said. “I come here a lot. I've got his name on the wall and I've got a paver, a granite paver up there also.”

Now, these grieving mothers volunteer with Kentuckian’s Voice for Crime Victims. It's a victim’s advocate group that offers support groups and helps families during murder trials.

“If a crime is committed against us, a loved one is murdered, we lose finances, we have to take off [from work] to go to court, we have to pay for our own counseling,” President of the organization, Katherine Nichols said. “We suffer more than just the loss of someone.”

Family members say this wall and this group brings a little bit of hope during a tragedy when they're feeling hopeless.

“It’s a place where we can come and be a part of so many other families that have gone through this tragedy,” Thomas said.

If you or someone you know is the family member of someone who was murdered and would like more information about Kentuckian's Voice for Crime Victim's support groups, you can message Nichols on the KVCV Facebook page by clicking here.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.