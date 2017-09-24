LANE | Thomas claims FedEx Cup title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Justin Thomas started the season ranked 22nd in the world, with one win in his two years on the PGA Tour. Five wins later, including his first major, the 24-year-old Louisville native ended what will be a player of the year season Sunday by claiming the FedEx Cup title and the $10 million dollar bonus that goes with it. That will push his season earnings to nearly $20 million.

Thomas shot a four-under 66 in the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta, good for second place, a shot behind rookie Xander Schauffele. It clinched the points title for the St. Xavier grad, who became the first Cup winner not to win the Tour Championship since Tiger Woods in 2009.

It was a fairly stunning rise for Thomas who had made steady progress in his first two years on the big tour. He started with three wins in his first five starts, including back-to-back wins in Hawaii. After a lull in mid-season, he won twice in three starts, claiming his first major at the PGA Championship and the second of the four playoff events at the Dell Technologies in Boston.

"It was a lot of hard work, for sure," Thomas told NBC afterwards. "I put a lot of hard work in in the off weeks and the offseason. In terms of actual golf game, my short game helped me out a lot. The weeks I was playing well, I was making putts like I was today, and that's why I spent all the time working on it. I was glad that it paid off."

Next up, the only son of Harmony Landing Country Club pro Mike and his wife Jani will represent the United States for the first time as a pro in the Presidents Cup against the International team. That begins Thursday in Jersey City.

