Bourbon and Brie pair nicely for great appetizer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bourbon and Brie pair nicely for great appetizer

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cheesemaster Jason Gillum joined Kroger Chef Paul Dowell on WDRB in the Morning.

Gillum shared his recipe for Bourbon-Orange Praline Glazed Brie.

Chef Powell cooked his Burrata & Arugula Salad with Fig Vinaigrette.

Bourbon-Orange Praline Glazed Brie
By Cheesemaster Jason Gillum
Makes 8 to 10 servings.
14 oz.      Brie
2 oz.        Bourbon (your preference)
1/3 cup    Chopped pecan pieces
Pinch       Salt
1/4 cup    Bittersweet Orange Marmalade
1 Tbl.       Butter
Other       Small skillet with a lid to cover
                Long necked lighter
                Assorted Crackers & Sliced Baguette

  •     Preheat oven to 335 degrees.
  •     As oven heats place small skillet on burner on medium-medium high heat.  Place butter into skillet to melt.
  •     Once butter is melted place pecans and pinch of salt into skillet.
  •     Place brie on an oven-proof pan or plate and place into oven.
  •     Stir nuts in pan until lightly toasted.
  •     Once nuts are toasted and lightly aromatic, pull away from burner, add bourbon.  Hold skillet away from you in an open area and ignite the bourbon.  It will flame up - as it should, so be prepared! 
  •     Place skillet back onto burner and carefully place the lid onto the skillet.  Gently swirl the contents of the pan for approximately 30 to 40 seconds.   Carefully check to see that the flames are either gone or very low.  At this time, add the marmalade.  And allow to simmer.
  •     At this time remove the brie from the oven and carefully place onto a serving tray and let rest while glaze reduces on the burner.
  •     Go back to swirling the mixture in the pan.  Once the bubbles have gotten thicker and heavier looking it’s time to spoon it over the brie.
  •     Arrange crackers, baguette slices, etc. around the brie and serve.

Burrata & Arugula Salad with Fig Vinaigrette
Makes 2 Salads
1-5 oz. pkg.       Simple Truth Arugula
1-8 oz. pkg.       Murray’s Burrata (2 in container)
6 slices              Murray’s Speck, sliced (similar to Prosciutto, but deeper smoky flavor)
1-4.2 oz. pkg.    Murray’s Marcona Almonds with Sea Salt

Vinaigrette    
3 Tbl.        Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 Tbl.        Private Selection Balsamic Vinegar
1 Tbl.        Dalmatia Fig Spread
½ tsp.       Private Selection Whole Grain Garlic Mustard
To taste    Fresh Ground Black Pepper

  •     Divide Arugula between two salad bowls & arrange burrata, speck almonds over top.
  •     In a small jar or sealed container & combine all vinaigrette ingredients.  Seal container & shake well to blend.  Pour over salad & serve immediately.  Great with a fresh baked loaf of Kroger’s Artisan Bread. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.