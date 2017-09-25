Bourbon and Brie pair nicely for great appetizer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cheesemaster Jason Gillum joined Kroger Chef Paul Dowell on WDRB in the Morning.
Gillum shared his recipe for Bourbon-Orange Praline Glazed Brie.
Chef Powell cooked his Burrata & Arugula Salad with Fig Vinaigrette.
Bourbon-Orange Praline Glazed Brie
By Cheesemaster Jason Gillum
Makes 8 to 10 servings.
14 oz. Brie
2 oz. Bourbon (your preference)
1/3 cup Chopped pecan pieces
Pinch Salt
1/4 cup Bittersweet Orange Marmalade
1 Tbl. Butter
Other Small skillet with a lid to cover
Long necked lighter
Assorted Crackers & Sliced Baguette
Burrata & Arugula Salad with Fig Vinaigrette
Makes 2 Salads
1-5 oz. pkg. Simple Truth Arugula
1-8 oz. pkg. Murray’s Burrata (2 in container)
6 slices Murray’s Speck, sliced (similar to Prosciutto, but deeper smoky flavor)
1-4.2 oz. pkg. Murray’s Marcona Almonds with Sea Salt
Vinaigrette
3 Tbl. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 Tbl. Private Selection Balsamic Vinegar
1 Tbl. Dalmatia Fig Spread
½ tsp. Private Selection Whole Grain Garlic Mustard
To taste Fresh Ground Black Pepper
