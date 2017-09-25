Bourbon and Brie pair nicely for great appetizer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cheesemaster Jason Gillum joined Kroger Chef Paul Dowell on WDRB in the Morning.

Gillum shared his recipe for Bourbon-Orange Praline Glazed Brie.

Chef Powell cooked his Burrata & Arugula Salad with Fig Vinaigrette.

Bourbon-Orange Praline Glazed Brie

By Cheesemaster Jason Gillum

Makes 8 to 10 servings.

14 oz. Brie

2 oz. Bourbon (your preference)

1/3 cup Chopped pecan pieces

Pinch Salt

1/4 cup Bittersweet Orange Marmalade

1 Tbl. Butter

Other Small skillet with a lid to cover

Long necked lighter

Assorted Crackers & Sliced Baguette

Preheat oven to 335 degrees.

As oven heats place small skillet on burner on medium-medium high heat. Place butter into skillet to melt.

Once butter is melted place pecans and pinch of salt into skillet.

Place brie on an oven-proof pan or plate and place into oven.

Stir nuts in pan until lightly toasted.

Once nuts are toasted and lightly aromatic, pull away from burner, add bourbon. Hold skillet away from you in an open area and ignite the bourbon. It will flame up - as it should, so be prepared!

Place skillet back onto burner and carefully place the lid onto the skillet. Gently swirl the contents of the pan for approximately 30 to 40 seconds. Carefully check to see that the flames are either gone or very low. At this time, add the marmalade. And allow to simmer.

At this time remove the brie from the oven and carefully place onto a serving tray and let rest while glaze reduces on the burner.

Go back to swirling the mixture in the pan. Once the bubbles have gotten thicker and heavier looking it’s time to spoon it over the brie.

Arrange crackers, baguette slices, etc. around the brie and serve.

Burrata & Arugula Salad with Fig Vinaigrette

Makes 2 Salads

1-5 oz. pkg. Simple Truth Arugula

1-8 oz. pkg. Murray’s Burrata (2 in container)

6 slices Murray’s Speck, sliced (similar to Prosciutto, but deeper smoky flavor)

1-4.2 oz. pkg. Murray’s Marcona Almonds with Sea Salt

Vinaigrette

3 Tbl. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbl. Private Selection Balsamic Vinegar

1 Tbl. Dalmatia Fig Spread

½ tsp. Private Selection Whole Grain Garlic Mustard

To taste Fresh Ground Black Pepper

Divide Arugula between two salad bowls & arrange burrata, speck almonds over top.

In a small jar or sealed container & combine all vinaigrette ingredients. Seal container & shake well to blend. Pour over salad & serve immediately. Great with a fresh baked loaf of Kroger’s Artisan Bread.

