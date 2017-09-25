Fall is the best time to get yards ready for Spring 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fall is a great time to get your yard ready for next spring. Jim Lehrer from Brownsboro Hardware & Paint has some tips for the perfect lawn.

Feeding lawn now with fertilizer is a great way to get a head start on spring.

Fall is also the best time to plant grass seed. The soil is cooler in the fall which allows for good root growth.

Be sure to pick the right grass seed. They're sorted by amount of light versus shade and type of grass. Also be sure you check the date on the seed, and buy the most recent product.

After the seed is planted, cover it with either hay or burlap. It's also important to water daily to keep the soil moist.

In the winter months, critters and bugs will want to make their way inside. Animals like mice and other critters are looking for food and a warm place during the cold months.

The best way to keep them out is to block entry points into the home.

There's also several ways to get the critters if they make it inside.

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint

4858 Brownsboro Road

Louisville, KY 40207

502-897-1591

9521 US Highway 42

Prospect, KY 40059

502-292-2595

Twitter & Facebook

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.