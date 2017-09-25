Anthony Weiner sentenced to prison in sexting scandal with teen

Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.More >>
Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.More >>
The family of a toddler saved from a pool seconds before drowning was able to meet the officers who saved the little boy. Sunday more than 100 friends and family gathered at the VFW in Seymour, Indiana to support little Maddie.More >>
The family of a toddler saved from a pool seconds before drowning was able to meet the officers who saved the little boy. Sunday more than 100 friends and family gathered at the VFW in Seymour, Indiana to support little Maddie.More >>
A busy ramp on the Gene Snyder will close Monday for three weeks.More >>
A busy ramp on the Gene Snyder will close Monday for three weeks.More >>
5-year-old Adalynn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch were killed June 28.More >>
5-year-old Adalynn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch were killed June 28.More >>
President Donald Trump's comments about owners firing players who kneel during the national anthem sparked a mass increase in such protests around the National Football League Sunday, as more than 130 players sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during early games.More >>
President Donald Trump's comments about owners firing players who kneel during the national anthem sparked a mass increase in such protests around the National Football League Sunday, as more than 130 players sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during early games.More >>
Arena authorities announced the cancellation Saturday morning.More >>
Arena authorities announced the cancellation Saturday morning.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department is adopting a new policy that will define when and how it will assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department is adopting a new policy that will define when and how it will assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.More >>