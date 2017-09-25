LMPD arrest suspect in Newburg block party shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD arrest suspect in Newburg block party shooting

Posted:
Brian Voltz (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Brian Voltz (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened last week during a children's block party in the Newburg area.

Brian Voltz, 38, was arrested Saturday in the 4000 block of Norbrook Drive, near Fegenbush Lane and Bardstown Road.

According to an arrest warrant, on Sept. 17, Voltz and an unidentified co-defendant fired several gunshots at a victim, causing serious injury.

Officials say the victim told police that Voltz and the co-defendant approached him during a block party that was taking place in the 5000 block of Lively Court.

Police say Voltz and a co-defendant pulled out guns and shot the victim in both legs and his right arm.

According to police, Voltz and the co-defendant fled the scene after the shooting, and the victim was taken to University Hospital.

Investigators say the victim knew Voltz and the second suspect.

Voltz is charged with first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

