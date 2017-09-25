Accused shoplifter asks Louisville Metro Police to check on his - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Accused shoplifter asks Louisville Metro Police to check on his 3-year-old girl

Suntanu Mondal (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Suntanu Mondal (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man for abandoning his 3-year-old girl.

According to an arrest report, officers were dispatched to Kohl's at 110 Oxmoor Lane, near the interchange between U.S. 60 and the Watterson Expressway, just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, after someone reported a shoplifter.

Police say while they were there, they spoke with the shoplifting suspect, 26-year-old Suntanu Mondal. As he was being arrested, police say Mondal told them he left his 3-year-old girl at his home. According to the arrest report, he gave officers keys to his apartment in the 2600 block of Shining Water Drive, near the intersection of Plantside Drive and Blankenbaker Road, so they could check on her.

When officers arrived, they say they found Mondal's little girl alone inside her crib in the apartment.

Mondal was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking and abandonment of a minor.

